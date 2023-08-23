EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.94 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 286,376 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About EKF Diagnostics
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.
