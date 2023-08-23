Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Edge Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edge Resources
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.