E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 113 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.