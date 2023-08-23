E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

GFS stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

