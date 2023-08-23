E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insmed Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of INSM opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.