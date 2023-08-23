E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $276,000 in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 89bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.