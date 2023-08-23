E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $247,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,395,798 over the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

