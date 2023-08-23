E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

