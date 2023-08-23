E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $322,000 Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,486,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 674,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $469,200. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.75.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

