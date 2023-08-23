E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

