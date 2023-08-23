E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

