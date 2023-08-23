Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 408,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 95,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Durango Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.