Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 408,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 95,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Durango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.81.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
