Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Plans GBX 9.20 Dividend

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 569 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765 ($9.76).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 862.60 ($11.01).

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.