Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.40

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 65912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.08).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.81 million and a P/E ratio of 408.57.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

Insider Activity

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,865.27). In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 54,045 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($63,436.34). Also, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,865.27). 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.