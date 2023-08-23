Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.