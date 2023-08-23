Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Articles

