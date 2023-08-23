DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

