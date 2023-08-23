Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.92 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. On average, analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0125104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

