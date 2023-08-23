DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Tops $16.59 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and $12.69 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $429.75 or 0.01624987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

