Dero (DERO) Tops One Day Volume of $8,893.02

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and $8,893.02 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00011936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00248991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00727184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00553836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00060875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00117260 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,116 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

