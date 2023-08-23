Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $777,828.20 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Decred has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $199.63 million and $777,828.20 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.93 or 0.00048900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00162789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,433,603 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

