Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -360.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,903 shares of company stock worth $93,169,638 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

