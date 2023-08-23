DARTH (DAH) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One DARTH token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

