Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 2985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.62.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.