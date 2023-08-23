CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 5% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.47. 399,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,718,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

