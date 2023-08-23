Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 7,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 69,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Cuentas Trading Down 29.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUEN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.