CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Czech National Bank grew its position in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

