Critical Review: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Rivals

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -187.46% -141.02% -24.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -0.83 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million 44.40

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 349 1124 2345 91 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 112.94%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

