Critical Comparison: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 17.35% 15.20% 11.79% Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 5.11 $5.52 million $0.29 28.04 Semantix $50.76 million 1.78 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -1.41

Analyst Ratings

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Solutions and Support, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.30%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Semantix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

