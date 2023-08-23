Critical Comparison: Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) vs. Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) and Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampol and Neste Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.17 Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 33.50

Ampol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ampol and Neste Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ampol and Neste Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neste Oyj 1 0 5 0 2.67

Neste Oyj has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.41%. Given Neste Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than Ampol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neste Oyj pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, industry, transport companies, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

