Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CEO Richard C. Mills Purchases 50,000 Shares

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Creative Realities Stock Down 9.0 %

Creative Realities stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 103,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,186. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

