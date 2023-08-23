Craig Hallum Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $85.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 359.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

