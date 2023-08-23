Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48.

Coty Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

