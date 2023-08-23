Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.24. 596,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

