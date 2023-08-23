Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

