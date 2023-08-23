Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.38

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.88. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 6,640 shares.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 761,592 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,056 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

