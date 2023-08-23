CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.96. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 24,188 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

