Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 52,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 440,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.70.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLB

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.