Contrasting Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TMC the metals and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nexa Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.58) -2.02 Nexa Resources $3.03 billion N/A $49.10 million ($1.85) -2.91

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -300.40% -177.61% Nexa Resources -8.83% -2.51% -0.89%

Summary

TMC the metals beats Nexa Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

