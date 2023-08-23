Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
