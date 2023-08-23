Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of ED traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 131,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

