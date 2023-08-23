Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIBN remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

