Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIBN remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community Investors Bancorp
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.