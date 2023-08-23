Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
Community Investors Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.
About Community Investors Bancorp
