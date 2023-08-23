Commercial National Financial Co. (CEFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 2nd

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

