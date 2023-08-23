Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 421.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,412 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL remained flat at $73.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,615,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,318. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

