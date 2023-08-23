Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.15 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.63. Cohort has a one year low of GBX 384 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

