CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.20

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 184853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.63).

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.48 million, a PE ratio of 821.33 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($381.53). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($381.53). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($382.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 588 shares of company stock worth $89,908. Insiders own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

