Citigroup Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $174.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. Walmart has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $422.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $69,354,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.