Citigroup Inc. Sells 547,173 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.69% of CMS Energy worth $124,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,075. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.