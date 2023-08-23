Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $101,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $672.00. 79,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.61. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $265.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

